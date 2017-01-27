Man who tried to hit Valencia County deputy’s car arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says one person is now in custody after trying to hit a Valencia County deputy’s vehicle.

At this time, deputies are on scene in the area of Wellesley and Lead. BCSO says the suspect was in a stolen vehicle and fled from law enforcement on foot.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Dominic Moya.

Additional information about the incident has not been released.

BCSO is on scene in the area of Wellesley/Lead. One in custody after fleeing on foot from a stolen vehicle. No one outstanding at this time. — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) January 27, 2017