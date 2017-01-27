Officials gather to watch destruction of drug paraphernalia

By Published:
drug-paraphernalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drug paraphernalia taken off the streets has now been destroyed.

Friday, federal and city officials gathered to witness the destruction of items like bongs and crack pipes, that were seized from smoke shops and other federal drug trafficking investigations.

“That destroys lives, this little simple piece of glass. So again, this is a message to our community, to our law enforcement. Partnership remains strong, committed here to keep all of New Mexico as safe as possible,” Conrad Candelaria, U.S. Marshals Service, said.

The items came from smoke shops in Albuquerque, Hobbs, Ruidoso and West Texas.

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s