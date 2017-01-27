Officials gather to watch destruction of drug paraphernalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drug paraphernalia taken off the streets has now been destroyed.

Friday, federal and city officials gathered to witness the destruction of items like bongs and crack pipes, that were seized from smoke shops and other federal drug trafficking investigations.

“That destroys lives, this little simple piece of glass. So again, this is a message to our community, to our law enforcement. Partnership remains strong, committed here to keep all of New Mexico as safe as possible,” Conrad Candelaria, U.S. Marshals Service, said.

The items came from smoke shops in Albuquerque, Hobbs, Ruidoso and West Texas.