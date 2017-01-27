No charges to be filed in fatal Crouch Mesa shooting

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County District Attorney’s office has decided not to file charges in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman after an investigation determined it was an accident.

Last month, Melissa Westbrook died at UNM Hospital after she was shot at a home in Crouch Mesa.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, an investigation revealed that a 2-year-old boy found the gun on a bed and when a man tried to get it from him, the gun discharged, shooting Westbrook.

The DA said there was insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred.