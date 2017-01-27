New Mexico budget woes stifle tourism ad campaign

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico officials say they will not be able to expand the state’s tourism advertisement campaign because of government budgeting woes.

The New Mexican reports that the New Mexico True ads have been praised for spotlighting the state’s culture, people and natural resources. Tourism Secretary Rebecca Latham says the ads wont’ be shown in new markets for financial reasons.

Latham also says her agency is still spending more than ever to promote the state, but it was made possible by reducing employees and consolidating services.

New Mexico True advertises on airport billboards and in print and social media in Dallas, Houston, Denver, San Diego, Chicago and Austin, Texas.

Latham says she hopes add the San Francisco market but doesn’t have the money to do so in the coming year.