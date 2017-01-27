Navajo lawmakers table measure to change name to Dine Nation

Related Coverage Navajo leaders consider switching name to Dine Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) – Navajo Nation lawmakers have postponed consideration of a proposal that called for changing the name of the tribal government from Navajo to Dine.

Following nearly two hours of discussion on the final day of the tribal council’s winter session, sponsor and Council Delegate Jonathan Hale agreed to table the measure to allow more time for the Navajo people to discuss and consider the change.

The measure will likely be brought up again during the spring council session.

Under the legislation, the name of the Navajo Nation would change to Dine Nation and the tribal president and all departments, divisions and agencies would use the phrase “Dine Nation” in describing the lands and people.

Dine is the Navajo word meaning “the people” and is commonly how tribal members refer to themselves.