National organization examines Bernalillo County operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Association of Counties says Bernalillo County is doing something right. So much so that they have chosen them as one of the counties they examine in a peer exchange.

The group arrived in Albuquerque on Thursday for the two-day exercise. In that time, they have been looking at everything from how the county deals with everything from behavioral health concerns to controlling jail populations.

According to the president of the organization, they chose to look at Bernalillo County because of the collaborative work efforts and the strengthening of public safety. The intention is to share what they learn with other counties across the country.

This has included a visit to the Metropolitan Detention Center along with looking at the county’s methadone program, Medicaid enrollment, and Community Connections Housing Program.

The organization’s website says they were founded in 1935 and tries to exchange ideas among nearly 3,100 county governments across the country.

Twelve participants from states like North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Louisiana and New Mexico are taking part in the two-day exercise. Friday’s activities will include looking at how the county deals with behavioral health concerns and bail reform.