High pressure to our west will slowly drift toward New Mexico through the beginning of next week. The result will be warming temperatures and sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will top out in the low 40s and we will get to the mid 40s by Sunday. Through the middle of next week the temperatures will continue to rise into the mid 50s. Our next storm may have to wait until next weekend.

Mark's Friday Evening Forecast