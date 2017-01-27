Man sentenced to 31 years in prison for fatal DWI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drunk driver who slammed into an SUV killing a father and critically injuring his family will spend decades in prison.

A judge sentenced Ofimiano Herrera to 31 years behind bars Friday for a number of charges including vehicular homicide.

The daughters and widow of the victim spoke emotionally in court asking the judge to impose the maximum 41-year sentence.

In June Herrera pled guilty to crashing into Oscar Almeida Sr.’s SUV while driving drunk. Almeida died, his wife, son and son’s girlfriend were critically injured.

Almeida’s widow is still having a hard time even walking and told the judge it’s a miracle she survived her neck injury. She says it was painful to not be able to support the rest of the family following the death of her husband.

Herrera was drunk and just fled from a DWI stop before the crash. His sister also spoke in court saying he is not a monster but made a bad decision and regrets what happened.

Herrera also apologized to the victim’s family.

The judge did declare the fatal crash a serious violent offense and added years to Herrera’s sentence for having a prior DWI conviction.