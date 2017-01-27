Local organization celebrates Chinese New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 5,000 years of recorded history, China is one of the oldest cultures in the world and one local group is celebrating one more year.

For Chinese New Year, the Chinese follow the lunar calendar, so it varies every year but it is always between January 20 and February 20. This year it falls on Saturday, January 28 and this is the year 4714.

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA), one of the oldest civil rights organization who is working to preserve the Chinese culture and heritage, will be performing some of their traditional dances to bring in the New Year.

Dance Troupe Leader, Mamie Chan, joined KRQE’s This Morning show to discuss the upcoming events and details the Chinese New Year traditions.

CACA participated in many civic activities around town all while the troupe aims to educate the students and community in the art of Chinese dancing and culture.

Each year the organization has a large Chinese banquet where they perform, but unfortunately, it’s sold out. But if you visit their website, sign-ups for next year are already available.

The troupe will be performing at the Tenderlove Gala on Friday, February 11.

For more information, visit their website.