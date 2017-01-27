Local man plays lead role in Hollywood film

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local man is making his way to Hollywood with a new feature film.

Dances With Werewolves tells the story of a troubled paranormal investigator who finds himself in a deadly love triangle with a battered-women werewolf.

Lead actor of the film, Omar Paz Trujillo, joined KRQE This Morning to talk about his film.

On Friday, January 27, Jean Cocteau Cinema is hosting a special screening of the film starting at 9 p.m. Trujillo along with other cast and crew members will be in attendance.

Tickets start at $10.

