Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A frigid start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens & 20s for most. Expect afternoon highs to fall short of average for yet another day – most topping out in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. More cloud cover can be expected over east-central NM and the Southeast Plains compared to the rest of the state… but only a few flurries (at best) are possible. Winds will stay light – north/northwest 5-15mph.

WEEKEND: Our warming trend will kick in just in time for the weekend – expect high temperatures to climb near seasonable averages by Sunday afternoon. Nothing but sunshine expected through midweek next week. No significant storms to make mention of just yet.