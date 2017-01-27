Helping Hands: Rio Grande Food Project And ICan

Sarah Haynes from Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition and Ari Herring from the Rio Grande Food Project, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of the Rio Grande Food Project and to invite us to the Healthy Cooking Workshops held by the Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition.

Last year the Rio Grande Food Project provided 1.3 million meals to just over 47,000 New Mexicans. The need in New Mexico is growing every year and, as a result, so does the need for donations and volunteers.

ICAN has classes throughout Bernalillo County in partnership with different agencies. Currently, their parent ICAN classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bernalillo County Extension Office from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living