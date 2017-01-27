Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Albuquerque police officers shoot at suspect posing threat

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. One person is in custody and another is recovering in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque. It happened after police were called to Chico and Rhode Island on reports of a suspicious man and multiple gunshots being fired. When they arrived, police say they found a man who posed a threat and officers fired their weapons. No word on how many shots were fired. The three officers involved are on administrative leave. Police say they’re being interviewed to find out what exactly that perceived threat was.

2. The University of New Mexico is preparing for a large security presence on campus Friday night as the College Republicans host a controversial conservative writer. Milo Yiannopoulos has been banned from twitter for his racist remarks and even uses a derogatory term in the title of his speaking tour. The speech starts at 6:00 p.m. in the Student Union ballrooms. The university is utilizing safety precautions and several buildings will close early.

3. A frigid start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens & 20s for most. Expect afternoon highs to fall short of average for yet another day most topping out in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

4. A state lawmaker wants to clamp down on standardized testing. Democrat Representative Joanne Ferrary is pushing the bill that says students can’t be subjected to more than five days of required statewide assessments in the fall and spring semesters. The bill would also limit the number of tests the students take to just one a day.

5. Calendars featuring Albuquerque Fire Department firefighters and adoptable pets are now on sale. AFD has partnered with the city’s animal services and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to animal welfare group, Kennel Kompadres. The calendars are on sale at several pet shops around town.

