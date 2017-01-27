Convicted cop killer Andrew Romero claims he didn’t get a fair trial

marissa-lucero By Published: Updated:
andrew-romero


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew Romero, who was just sentenced to life plus 60 years for killing a police officer, now claims he didn’t get a fair trial.

Last year a jury convicted Romero for the murder of Rio Rancho Police Officer Gregg Benner.

This week, his defense team filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.

In the appeal, Romero lists thirteen reasons as to why he feels he didn’t receive a fair trial. He wants the state Supreme Court to take a second look.

Last September, Romero was found guilty of first degree murder and six lesser charges.

In a trial with its share of objections from the defense, the appeal goes through each issue they claim “resulted in the denial of his right to a fair trial.”

The first issue was the request to move the trial out of Sandoval County. It was moved to Valencia County, but Romero wanted it moved farther away than that. They argue the “negative media coverage” in the metro area led to a tainted jury pool. The defense also claims the heavily armed officers outside the courthouse gave jurors the impression Romero was a serious threat.

Then there’s the phone call prosecutors said Andrew Romero made from jail discussing the murder with his aunt and how he accidentally shot his girlfriend too during the traffic stop.

Romero argues the state never proved that’s him on the phone, now he will wait to see if a Supreme Court agrees.

The defense also points to a driver and a convenience store clerk who put Romero at or near the scene that night, saying they were only able to positively ID Romero after seeing him all over the news.

Prosecutors told KRQE News 13 they’re “confident in their case and sure the court will uphold the conviction.”

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s