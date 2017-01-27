Convicted cop killer Andrew Romero claims he didn’t get a fair trial



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew Romero, who was just sentenced to life plus 60 years for killing a police officer, now claims he didn’t get a fair trial.

Last year a jury convicted Romero for the murder of Rio Rancho Police Officer Gregg Benner.

This week, his defense team filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.

In the appeal, Romero lists thirteen reasons as to why he feels he didn’t receive a fair trial. He wants the state Supreme Court to take a second look.

Last September, Romero was found guilty of first degree murder and six lesser charges.

In a trial with its share of objections from the defense, the appeal goes through each issue they claim “resulted in the denial of his right to a fair trial.”

The first issue was the request to move the trial out of Sandoval County. It was moved to Valencia County, but Romero wanted it moved farther away than that. They argue the “negative media coverage” in the metro area led to a tainted jury pool. The defense also claims the heavily armed officers outside the courthouse gave jurors the impression Romero was a serious threat.

Then there’s the phone call prosecutors said Andrew Romero made from jail discussing the murder with his aunt and how he accidentally shot his girlfriend too during the traffic stop.

Romero argues the state never proved that’s him on the phone, now he will wait to see if a Supreme Court agrees.

The defense also points to a driver and a convenience store clerk who put Romero at or near the scene that night, saying they were only able to positively ID Romero after seeing him all over the news.

Prosecutors told KRQE News 13 they’re “confident in their case and sure the court will uphold the conviction.”