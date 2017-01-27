Controversial speaker set to speak at UNM, protests already underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds are gathered at the University of New Mexico both for and against one controversial writer slated to speak Friday night. The far-right activist has been called a sexist and a racist.

The UNM Student Union Building looks more like a fortress, surrounded by barricades. The bottom floor is now completely off-limits for the event. Not only that, but surrounding buildings — even the library — are shut down, too.

New Mexico State Police, the Albuquerque Police Department and UNM Police arrived early to do security sweeps around campus.

It’s all for Milo Yiannopoulos. He’s controversial — an openly gay conservative who often draws crowds for and against his views.

Students spent hours Friday preparing the ballroom where he’s set to speak. The UNM College Republicans say there’s room for 500 people. There could be a big crowd outside as well.

The group that organized the event said they feel safe and are optimistic about the event. They’re also waiting to see if protesters show up and if they behave.

Those planning to protest the talk said they’re looking to hold a peaceful demonstration as well, even though some are calling Yiannopoulos a hate-monger.

Friday evening, protesters yelled through megaphones, chanting “Shut it down,” and “This is our campus.”

Others were in line without tickets, hoping to get in to see Yiannopoulos. They say they agree with much of what he has to say, calling him a stand-up comic who’s just speaking his mind.

“I want to be a part of the movement. I don’t think you can let fear intimidate you,” one person said.

“He’s outspoken, but like I said, it’s entertainment,” said another supporter.

Others are planning protests in a more peaceful way.

“We want to express our outrage and say this is our campus and racist, bigoted, homophobes, transphobes are not welcome on our campus,” said a protester.

State Police are now standing between the protesters and people attending the event, so they can safely enter.

About 600 people are expected at the event.

