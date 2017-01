ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get your shovel ready. The date is set for Angel Fire Resort’s World Shovel Race Championships.

The rules are pretty simple. Competitors slide downhill on a shovel as fast as they can and the fastest rider wins.

The competition includes different racing categories for people of all ages to join in on.

The practice session will be held Feb. 3, with the competition occurring Feb. 4.

Every year, KRQE News 13 competes in the Women in Media competition.