Clovis man sentenced to life on conviction in 2002 killing

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A 35-year-old Clovis man has been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for a 2002 killing.

David Gutierrez Jr. was sentenced Thursday after a jury deliberated two hours before convicting Gutierrez in the shooting death of Jose Valverde in his home, a railroad boxcar.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb said the case went unsolved for years until the Clovis Police Department reopened the investigation and witnesses in May 2011 began coming forward to provide investigators with new information.

Gutierrez must serve 30 years in prison before being eligible for parole.