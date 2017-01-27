Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Another cold afternoon is ahead for New Mexico. High temperatures will continue to struggle to warm up once again even though there will be more sunshine today. Temperatures will start to climb back to more seasonable highs over the weekend. The slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be thanks to an area of high pressure that will move in from the west. Eventually, temps will bounce back to warmer than normal highs by early next week. New Mexico will stay out of the storm track for at least another week or even longer.

Advertisement