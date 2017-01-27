beWellnm urging New Mexicans to enroll for coverage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just a week in oval office, President Donald Trump is working to make good on campaign promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

So far, the U.S. Senate has passed a budget resolution paving the way for official legislation and on his first day as president, Trump signed a broad executive order “minimizing the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act.”

Officials with beWellnm say New Mexicans need to go forth with business as usual when it comes getting their insurance.

“We cannot foresee what changes may be coming down the road but for now everything remains the same and we’re here to help you,” Veronica Reyes, beWellnm Outreach Manager said.

She added, in these final days of open enrollment for health insurance in New Mexico, they expect a lot more people to sign up.

She says so far 51,000 New Mexicans have enrolled through the exchange this year.

Last year, 68 percent of those who enrolled got financial assistance.

Democratic Senator, Tom Udall voted against that budget resolution that begins the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, he spoke on the Senate floor telling stories about New Mexicans who rely on the Affordable Care Act.

“Before we passed the Affordable Care Act, New Mexico had a high rate of people without health insurance, it was one of the highest in our region and in the country,” Sen. Udall said.

Meanwhile, Congressman Steve Pearce, a republican, said in a statement following the house passage of that resolution saying, “the American people have entrusted us with fixing this disastrous law and I look forward to working with my colleagues to replace it with something better for New Mexico and the nation.”

For now, beWellnm says New Mexicans have until January 31 to sign up for a plan and be covered through the next year.