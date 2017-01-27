Beautiful You: Mark Pardo Salon And Spa In EDO

Mark Pardo Gonzales, owner and CEO of Mark Pardo Salon and Spa, joined New Mexico Living to tell us all about the newest location in the historic EDO district. The new salon adds to the five other locations around Albuquerque and the Aveda Institute in Old Town.

Aveda is an all organic product specializing in hair, face and body treatment. In conjunction with the grand opening, they will be offering specials and promotions on Aveda products. The new location in EDO officially opens Friday, January 27. For more information or to book an appointment, you can call 2050-298-2983 or visit them online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Mark Pardo Salon and Spa