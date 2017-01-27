Attorney seeks mental evaluation for man who caused UNM scare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The attorney for a man who caused a major scare the University of New Mexico campus is requesting a psychiatric evaluation.

Daniel Arushanov brought a gun onto campus in November and sat with it in the food court. He told police he was testing response time.

Because it’s illegal to bring a gun on campus Arushanov was arrested. Arushanov is also facing allegations of rape in California and has a restraining order against him.

Now his attorney says there reasonable cause to believe Arushanov is suffering from mental illness and there are quote delusional aspects to Arushanov’s thinking. He says Arushanov has been prescribed medication but hasn’t’ been taking it.

He wants a hearing to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.