Animal Welfare employee honored for helping to save roosters, hens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee with the Animal Welfare Department is being honored for going above and beyond to care for numerous roosters and hens, rescued from a suspected cockfighting ring.

Last summer, officers found about 50 roosters and 10 hens along with drugs, syringes and sharp blades. The birds were taken to the West Side Animal Shelter.

That’s where Sarita Silva cared for the animals, and even volunteered to take birds to a poultry swap in Edgewood where the last 14 were finally adopted.

“She’s done an exceptional job caring for these animals, making sure they have a better life, and that’s why she has been chosen as this week’s employee of the week,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

Silva was honored with a special mug and certificate.

Mayor Berry also honored 13-year-old Eilean McFadden on Friday as this week’s “Good Samaritan.”

Every month, McFadden takes cupcakes to the Albuquerque Heading Home Peer-To-Peer Luncheon to give to the homeless. The teen and her mom bake the cupcakes from scratch and bring a different flavor each time — flavors like Mayan chocolate and cherry limeade, all decorated by hand.