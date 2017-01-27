Animal Welfare employee honored for helping to save roosters, hens

By Published:
cabq-employee-of-the-week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee with the Animal Welfare Department is being honored for going above and beyond to care for numerous roosters and hens, rescued from a suspected cockfighting ring.

Last summer, officers found about 50 roosters and 10 hens along with drugs, syringes and sharp blades. The birds were taken to the West Side Animal Shelter.

That’s where Sarita Silva cared for the animals, and even volunteered to take birds to a poultry swap in Edgewood where the last 14 were finally adopted.

“She’s done an exceptional job caring for these animals, making sure they have a better life, and that’s why she has been chosen as this week’s employee of the week,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

Silva was honored with a special mug and certificate.

Mayor Berry also honored 13-year-old Eilean McFadden on Friday as this week’s “Good Samaritan.”

Every month, McFadden takes cupcakes to the Albuquerque Heading Home Peer-To-Peer Luncheon to give to the homeless. The teen and her mom bake the cupcakes from scratch and bring a different flavor each time — flavors like Mayan chocolate and cherry limeade, all decorated by hand.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s