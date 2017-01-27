Albuquerque teen killed in pedestrian crash saves others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family suffered an unimaginable loss when their 14-year-old was killed. But that loss is now bringing life and hope to many others.

Christie Clower’s mission is to celebrate her son’s life.

Clower adopted her son, Dominic. He came to live with her at just 15 months old.

“Dominic’s always been a fighter and he does things his way,” said Clower.

It was last month when Clower said Dominic,14, ran away from home. Clower said he’s done it before.

“Dominic had a lot of issues, but we always loved him,” said Clower.

When he didn’t come home that same night, Clower said she knew something was wrong.

“He wouldn’t do this,” said Clower. “This is too many days, it’s too long.”

About four days passed until Clower finally received the life-changing phone call.

Dominic had been struck by a car the night he ran away. He was walking near Rio Bravo and Del Rio.

“It was such a blur, I stayed up at the hospital every day once we found him,” said Clower. “I didn’t leave.”

With a serious brain injury, the doctors told her he wasn’t going to make it. His family then made a tough decision.

“We allowed him to be a donor,” said Clower.

Clower said Dominic’s organs saved five lives and gave sight to two others.

“It means so much that his life was not for no reason,” said Clower.

Now Clower and his family are focusing on who Dominic was and the lives he saved.

“He had a big heart,” said Clower.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family.