Albuquerque police ID suspect in officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released more details about what was behind Thursday night’s officer-involved shooting.

APD said officers were called to Chico and Rhode Island after someone reported seeing a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they heard more gunshots and came across Moses Hernandez who then shot at them, one bullet whizzing by an officer. Officers shot back but no one was hit.

Hernandez was arrested, another man was found with a gunshot to the leg. Police believe that man was shot by Hernandez.

This is Hernandez’s fourth arrest this month. The feds now have him, charging him with being a felon with a gun.

