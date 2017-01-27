Albuquerque paramedic recognized as this week’s ‘Friday Hero’

By Published:
abq-fridays-hero

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A paramedic with the Albuquerque Fire Department is this week’s “Friday Hero.”

David Zamora was recognized for helping someone suffering a heart-attack while off the clock using the PulsePoint app. The app is linked to the dispatch system and lets people know if someone is in need of medical help in a public place near them.

Zamora said he and his wife had been shopping all day when he got the alert that someone needed CPR. He was honored for his effort, but Zamora said his wife is the real hero.

“This came right at the end where I promised her we would be home. She could see that it was nagging on me and she said, ‘Turn around, let’s go check.'”

The PulsePoint app has been around for two years and is free to download.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s