Albuquerque paramedic recognized as this week’s ‘Friday Hero’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A paramedic with the Albuquerque Fire Department is this week’s “Friday Hero.”

David Zamora was recognized for helping someone suffering a heart-attack while off the clock using the PulsePoint app. The app is linked to the dispatch system and lets people know if someone is in need of medical help in a public place near them.

Zamora said he and his wife had been shopping all day when he got the alert that someone needed CPR. He was honored for his effort, but Zamora said his wife is the real hero.

“This came right at the end where I promised her we would be home. She could see that it was nagging on me and she said, ‘Turn around, let’s go check.'”

The PulsePoint app has been around for two years and is free to download.