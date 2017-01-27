Albuquerque ad agency keeps tabs on Super Bowl commercials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Super Bowl Sunday is eight days away, and while football fans are ready to see the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons battle it out, others are drawn to the legendary Super Bowl commercials.

From food to fancy cars, just like every year, viewers can expects lots of funny spots and inevitably some that fall flat.

“What really makes a really good ad is when you can tell a story that connects with people, usually through humor, but not always, that taps into the zeitgeist somehow, and doesn’t go for the cheap empty calorie laugh,” explained Steve McKee, president of Albuquerque-based ad agency McKee Wallwork & Company.

“It’s a big risk. You’re spending about five million bucks just for the time,” he said.

His firm started AdBowl.com 17 years ago, ranking the year’s most popular spots. “Now we’re actually tracking views of commercials in real time,” he said.

Some Super Bowl commercials have already been released to generate buzz on social media and anticipation.

“They get so many online views now before, after and during the game, they tend to release them early,” he explained. “Some are just teasers, and some are complete ads,” McKee noted.

“If it pays off, it pays off big time.” McKee said.