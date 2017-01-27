ABQ ToDo Crew: Books, Drums And Farming

Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Simmons-Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to fill us in on the best things to do in the Duke City this weekend.

In celebration of the 90th Anniversary of the KiMo Theatre, the City of Albuquerque Cultural Services Department is offering FREE programming throughout the year. Starting with the first free event tonight at 7 p.m. Author Douglas Preston author of City of the Lost Monkey God will discuss his journey into the unknown heart of the world’s densest jungle.

At Popejoy, this Sunday is a matinee performance of ‘Drumline Live.’ The show is officially sold out, but tickets may become available, so keep checking their website.

The Open Space events kick-off is this weekend at the Gutierrez Hubbell House, featuring two lectures. First is ‘Backyard Farming’ on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The second is part of the History and Culture Series, ‘Lectures on the women of Pajarito Mesa,’ on Sunday from 1p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

