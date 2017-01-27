4 women removed from controversial speaking event at UNM

Related Coverage Controversial right-wing speaker at UNM triggers protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The controversial speaker inside the Student Union Building at the University of New Mexico didn’t shy away from his opinions on what’s going on here in the United States. However, many people weren’t too happy with what he had to say, and some were even removed.

There was high security not just outside the building but inside as well. Four women were removed from inside the room where Milo Yiannopoulos spoke, and he didn’t hold back making comments to them as they were escorted out by New Mexico State Police.

Yiannopoulos started his speech talking about border security. He showed an image of Donald Trump standing in front of a fence. He argued all illegal immigrants should be sent back to where they came from.

“America both deserves strong borders, and you are not evil heartless people for wanting them,” Yiannopoulos said.

He then moved on to Islam and the topic of women oppression — a topic that really had some people cheering and other people speaking out during his speech.

“Everywhere there is Islam, you will find women oppressed,” Yiannopoulos said.

During those comments, one woman in a Hijab was escorted out while yelling at Yiannopoulos while others clapped. Minutes later, others were also escorted out by police as the speaker continued his talk. He discussed topics like terrorism, hate speech and the executive orders Donald Trump — who he calls “daddy” — has made while in office.

Although there was much argument as to whether or not he should come and speak at the university, the UNM College Republicans said they’re glad it all finally worked out.

“We’re very interested in differing view points. It’s something that we find very important,” Marina Herrera, President of UNM College Republicans, said.

And many supporters said after the speech they felt energized and excited about what he had to say.

“Tonight he was going more into the policy of what Trump’s actually getting into, because this is Trump’s first week in office,” Nikolas Tchilioans, attendee, said.

Others said although they don’t agree with his ideals, they wanted to attend to hear what he had to say.

One attendee said, “As a Palestinian, Muslim American, we came out, we just wanted to hear what he had to say. A lot of it was absurd, but that’s of course, that’s the country we live in. It’s called free speech.”

