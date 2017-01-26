Trump supporter leaves waitress $450 tip, message of unity

WASHINGTON (AP/KRQE) — A waitress in Washington received a $450 tip with a note promoting unity from a Donald Trump supporter who attended his inauguration.

WUSA reports Rosalyn Harris says she figured the three men at Busboys & Poets eatery earlier this week were from the south because of the cowboy hats they were wearing.

The men are from West Texas, and were in Washington for the presidential inauguration last week.

Harris says the restaurant typically attracts people who are more liberal. After the meal, Harris was clearing the table when she spotted the tip and the note.

The note praised her smile and her kindness. It also pointed out that they come from different cultures and encouraged people to come together as Americans despite racial and cultural differences. It ended with “God bless.”

KRQE News 13 learned two of those men are originally from Artesia. One of them is James White, who is now a dentist in Lubbock.

White said being in Washington, D.C. for Trump’s inauguration and then witnessing the Women’s March the next day, he felt both events represented the very foundation of what it means to be an American.

He said we all have to think about being better Americans, look into our self and how we treat one another.

