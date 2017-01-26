Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: President Trump to meet with Republicans in Philadelphia

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is meeting with congressional Republicans in Philadelphia Thursday. One day after sweeping executive orders on immigration. Perhaps the most talked about topics will be an order to begin construction of a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border immediately and add more border patrol agents and detention facilities. The U.S. would have to front the $10 billion needed for the wall. While President Trump promises that Mexico will reimburse the U.S., Mexico’s President spoke out right away saying his country quote, “will not pay for any wall.”

2. A potential fix for this year’s state budget deficit is awaiting the governor’s signature. The legislature just approved a $216 million solvency package Wednesday night. The newly approved bills target $46 million in local school district reserves to shore up the state general fund and transfer $81 million from dozens of state accounts and select programs. Governor Susana Martinez says it’s close to what she envisioned in discussions with lawmakers but “not perfect.”

3. A frigid start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits & teens up north and 20s, 30s & 40s for central and southern New Mexico. Afternoon highs will fall well short of average. Expect temperatures to top out in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

4. You may notice an increased police presence along Central in Nob Hill Thursday morning. Some people say speeding has become an issue through the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project construction zone. The speed limit is 25 but it is even lower in some places. If you break the law, you’ll face double the fine.

5. Video of a big movie star making a cross-court shot in New Mexico is getting a lot of attention on social media. Chris Hemsworth stopped at New Mexico Tech in Socorro to play basketball. Hemsworth is here filming the movie “Horse Soldiers”.

