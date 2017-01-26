Terrell Owens and DC Gladiators in final negotiations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are entering their third season as a professional arena football team, and in their first press conference of 2017, the team announced that they were in talks with Terrell Owens.

On Thursday, the team tweeted out this:

We’ve released offer to @terrellowens agents & in final negotiations for contract to sign TO! Wanna see TO in #ABQ? Retweet THIS #Come2abqTO

This isn’t a definite signing of the former NFL star receiver, but according to the Gladiators, it could be a step in the right direction. The ball is now in Terrell’s court and only time will tell if the former Dallas Cowboy will play in New Mexico for the Gladiators.

