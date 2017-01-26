Teens accused of breaking into Albuquerque gun shops faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of four teens charged with breaking into two Albuquerque gun shops had his detention hearing Thursday.

Anthony Montano, 17, was arrested during a SWAT call Tuesday at an apartment complex near Louisiana and Gibson. He had a warrant out for his arrest after he and three others were seen on surveillance video, breaking into Warriors Edge Armory and Butch’s Gun Shop last month.

Montano was in court for three different cases. The judge set bond for a total of $60,000 cash only.

Adrian Alderete, 17, was also in court for that same break-in. He was arrested a week ago.

Aldrete was in court for two different cases. The judge set bond for a total of $30,000 cash only.

All four teens involved are believed to be a part of a juvenile gang that has been linked to crimes across the city.