Suspected car thief expected in court for fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than 24 hours after the community gathered for the memorial of a Sandia High School freshman killed last week, the woman police say is responsible for her death is expected to be back in court.

Elexus Groves is expected to appear in District Court Thursday morning for a detention hearing, where a judge is likely to set a bond for the 21-year-old who is facing felony murder and other charges.

Groves, along with 24-year-old Paul Garcia, is accused of stealing a van that was left warming up in a driveway, speeding away from police and crashing into a car, killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and injuring two others.

Court records show Groves is no strangers to the law. Just last month, Groves was arrested for burglary and car theft after Sandoval County authorities caught her stealing mail in a stolen car. Groves nearly ran over one of the deputies during the incident.

Groves only spent four days behind bars and was back on the streets after Sandoval County Magistrate Judge Delilah Montaño-Baca lowered her bond to $140.

Grove’s detention hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.