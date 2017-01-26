Shoppers call Cottonwood Mall a ghost town as more stores close

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The gates are closed and stores are empty at the Cottonwood Mall, leaving many shoppers wondering, what’s going on.

“I’m wondering if the mall is actually going out of business,” said Blake Herring, a teenager that frequents the mall.

An Albuquerque woman posted a series of photos to Facebook of several closed stores, writing that it made her sad to see all the stores leaving the mall.

“It is really sad,” said shopper Mark Plowman.

Wet Seal is selling everything, as well as another store not far down from their shop. Other stores like Lens Crafters have signs on their door saying they are closed.

“Doesn’t seem like they have a lot of customers, I see a lot of stores having a hard time getting the customers in there,” said Plowman.

The Limited has already left, as well as Footaction. Their gates are closed and the stores have nothing left inside.

Macy’s made a big announcement several weeks ago that they would soon be closing the Cottonwood Mall location. It’s one of 68 stores they said didn’t make enough money. Fifty-six employees will soon be out of a job and they’re selling everything until it’s gone.

“We’ve seen what, Mervin’s close, and Foley’s close, and now Macy’s, all in that same location,” said Plowman.

Shoppers are fearful, they’ll have to go to other locations that aren’t anywhere near where they live.

“The other mall’s pretty far from me, so it’s not like you can just go to the other one,” said Herring.

Some shoppers said there’s a very obvious reason for the lack of shoppers.

“There’s tremendous competition from things like Amazon.com,” said Plowman.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Cottonwood Mall to comment on the closures. A spokesperson said they were not going to provide numbers, and were not going to make a comment on the closures.