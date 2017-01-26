Rio Rancho High Football earns national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Undefeated State Champions, the 2016 Rio Rancho Rams Football Team, has earned recognition at the national level. On Thursday at the high school the team was honored by the MaxPreps Tour of Champions.

The Rams ranked 68th nationally this past season out of over 15,000 teams, according to national football rankings done by MaxPreps. It was their second undefeated season, and second state title in the past three years. The Rams were 1 of 50 teams to be honored by the Max Preps Tour of Champions, and it was a big deal not only for this team, but the community.

“Just very excited about the community of Rio Rancho and obviously I feel like this is a New Mexico award, and any chance we have an opportunity to represent New Mexico that’s what it is all about,” said RRHS Head Football Coach David Howes.

Coach Howes also went on to say, “I don’t know if it can get much better with a state championship and then going on to national recognition. This is legacy and stuff these guys will remember forever.”

The Rams finished 13-0 this past season and defeated Las Cruces 39-17 in the State Championship game at Rio Rancho High School.