Proceeds from calendar featuring Albuquerque firefighters to benefit animal welfare group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department is trying to heat up more interest in pet adoptions.

AFD has partnered with the city’s Animal Services Department for an AFD Pet Rescue 2017 Calendar.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to animal welfare group, “Kennel Kompadres.”

Adoptable pets from the shelters are featured with a different firefighter on each month.

Photos were taken at the Albuquerque Fire Academy, the Bosque and several other local spots.

The calendars are on sale for $20 starting Thursday at the following locations:

Boofy’s Best for Pets, 8201 Golf Course Rd. NW

Clark Pet Emporium, 4914 Lomas Blvd NE ‎

Clark Pet Emporium, 11200 Menual Blvd. NE

Long Leash on Life, 9800 Montgomery Blvd. NE Ste. 13

Brotique 505 @ Green Jeans, 600 Cutler Ave NE Ste. 14