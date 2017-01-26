Presidential executive order targets sanctuary cities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the stroke of a pen on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders which will directly affect New Mexico. One was for jump-starting construction of the wall along the border with Mexico and the other was to cut Federal grant money to sanctuary cities.

Sanctuary cities have been classified as areas where safe harbor is provided for undocumented immigrants who might be deported by Federal immigration law enforcement officials. Santa Fe has been designated as one of those cities.

Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales has vowed that in spite of losing millions of Federal dollars that the city will not change its status. In a quote from Gonzales on Facebook, ” As we prepare for today’s executive order on immigration, we will not retreat from being the welcoming and inclusive city we are because we know it’s the right thing and families are depending on our resolve to never be bullied.”

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry rescinded the city’s sanctuary status back in 2010.