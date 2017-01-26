On The Stage: Albuquerque Little Theater’s ‘And Then There Were None’

Nick Flemming who plays Phillip Lombard and Anna Horst who plays Vera Claythorne joined New Mexico Living to talk about the timeless play this weekend at the Albuquerque Little Theater. Agatha Christie’s murder mystery ‘And Then There Were None’ is about is about a group of 10 strangers who are invited to, and then trapped on a secluded island. One by one they are all accused of murder and one by one they start to die.

Tickets are still available for the show, running January 27th through February 12th at the Albuquerque Little Theater.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living