New Mexico small businesses have chance to win $25,000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fourth annual American Small Business Championship has been launched giving small business owners a chance at a hefty prize.

SCORE, a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentor-ship for over 50 years, has launched their annual national competition. The competition celebrates small business owners and entrepreneurs from across the nation. All made possible with funding from Sam’s Club.

Last year, Ninja Park was awarded the grand prize of $25,000. This year, Sam’s Club is awarding three grand champions.

Ninja Park Co-Owner, Garrett Takach, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the details.

Registration has already begun and will stay open until Monday, February 13.

Two small businesses from each state, including the District of Columbia, will be awarded a $1,000 Sam’s Club gift card, an all expense paid trip to a training and networking event in Dallas, Texas, and also a mentoring from SCORE.

From those 102 honorees, three Grand Champions will win $25,000.

The honorees will be announced Wednesday, March 22 and the celebration will be held Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28.

The Grand Champions will then be announced at the SCORE Awards Gala on Thursday, September 14.