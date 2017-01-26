Local clinic offers drug free depression treatment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local clinic is now offering depression patients a new drug-free treatment to help battle the disorder.

The treatment, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), employs highly focused magnetic pulses to painlessly stimulate key neurons in the brain and clear away the dark clouds of the disorder.

Albuquerque Psychiatrist, Dr. Ruben Sutter, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the procedure.

Dr. Sutter is one of the leading authorities on TMS. TMS has been proven to be a significant advance in depression treatment when used at the VA and military hospitals to treat PTSD in combat veterans.

Studies show that two-thirds of patients who don’t respond to antidepressant drugs, respond to TMS and nearly half achieve full remission and normalcy.

TMS is an FDA cleared, non-invasive office procedure with no anesthesia.

For more information, visit their website.