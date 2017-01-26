KRQE Cares hosts phone bank to provide kids with new shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of local kids are in need of a new pair of shoes. KRQE News 13 is once again trying to change that. It’s all part of the KRQE Cares project.

KRQE Cares is holding a phone bank Thursday where volunteers are taking donations for Albuquerque students in need. The phone bank will be happening Thursday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. To make a donation, please call 1-877-715-7400.

The drive runs through January. Shoes donations can also be dropped off at Payless stores across the metro, and at KRQE News 13.

 

