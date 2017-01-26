Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A frigid start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits & teens up north… and 20s, 30s & 40s for central and southern NM. Afternoon highs will fall well short of average – expect temperatures to top out in the 20s, 30s and 40s. A mostly sunny sky will blanket the state with generally light winds 5-15mph. A few isolated showers are possible over the San Juans… but coverage and intensity will be limited (significant accumulation not expected).

FRIDAY: Another cold day with afternoon highs in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly sunny sky. No significant rain or snow expected.

WEEKEND: A gradual warming trend will get underway with afternoon highs near to just above average for this time of year. As high pressure builds overhead, sunshine will dominate with no storms on the horizon.