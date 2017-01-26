Kraft Heinz employees get day off after Super Bowl

This is a neon Heinz ketchup sign on the side of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh March 25, 2015. H.J. Heinz Co. is buying Kraft Foods Group Inc., creating what the companies say will be the third-largest food and beverage company in North America, the companies announced Wednesday, March 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kraft Heinz says the Monday after the Super Bowl will be a day off for its salaried employees, and it has launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign to make the day — dubbed “Smunday” — a national holiday.

The food producing giant is co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, neither of which has a team in the Feb. 5 game.

The company has started a Change.org petition and launched a website, http://www.smunday.org . If enough signatures are collected, Kraft Heinz says it will send the petition to Congress “in the hopes of making this dream a reality.”

The day off for employees stands whether or not the petition succeeds. The petition claims more than 16 million people call in sick or miss work the day after the game.

The company says the decision impacts “thousands of employees” but wasn’t more specific.

This story has been corrected to show the company says more than 16 million people miss work the day after the game, not 16.

