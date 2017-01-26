Join New Mexico Living’s Carmelina Hart February 9th at Casa Esencia for the Hearts on Your Sleeve Fashion Show, benefiting the ALS Association of New Mexico. There’ll be raffles, food and wine pairing, spa treatments, and of course, clothing and hair styling. Go to FoxNewMexico.com for more details.

Event information details can be found here

http://webnm.alsa.org/site/Calendar?id=207658&view=Detail

About the ALS New Mexico Chapter

The New Mexico Chapter was founded in 1999 by a small group of passionate individuals touched by ALS to serve the needs of those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and their families.

The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The ALS Association covers all the bases — research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — in providing help and hope to those facing the disease.

The ALS Association (National Office and the New Mexico Chapter) operates under a shared mission: to help people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and to leave no stone unturned in the search for a cure.

The New Mexico Chapter focuses primarily on helping local patients and families live with ALS while the National Office focuses primarily on research and advocacy. The Chapter supports the National Office through revenue sharing and research contributions. The National Office supports the Chapters by providing up-to-date information and materials.

Accomplishments are made possible by the generosity of others. From the smallest donation to the largest gift, donors touch the ALS community with hope for the future.