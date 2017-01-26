For Your Health: How To Sleep Better

Doctor Tunis Hunt from Hunt for Wellness, joined New Mexico Living to discover the three mistakes people make that interfere with their sleep. In order to get a good night’s sleep, you first have to pinpoint mistakes that are being made and then implement the solutions. The first is to implement and electronic curfew, so turn your devices off one hour prior to bed. Next, create a cool and dark environment in your bedroom, he has found many people keep their room too hot. Last, a sleep schedule should be created, go to sleep and wake at the same time every day.

More help from Dr. Tunis can be found online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living