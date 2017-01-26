Dishing It with Dr. V

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations, all it takes is making the right choices.

An easy way to start eating healthy is incorporating Lobster into your diet, but don’t worry it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Local Bariatric Surgeon, Duc Vuong, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a dish using lobster.

Lobster can run anywhere between $25 to $30, but a lobster tail can be between $6 and $7 and $4 when it is on sale.

Lobster can be found at most grocers, some frozen and others live. Frozen lobsters thaw easily and it doesn’t lose its flavor and texture.

Cooking lobster tails is much easier than it is to cook an entire lobster and pair it with a cabbage steak, which Dr. V made for the show a few weeks ago, for a fun, healthy, and delicious dinner.

For more information, visit Dr. V’s website.