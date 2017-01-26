Cultural Atlas: First Fridays At The New Mexico Museum Of Natural History And Science

Spencer G. Lucas, Ph.D., Chief Curator of Geology & Paleontology and Jim Greenhouse Space Science Director, both from the New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about their new after hours event open to the public.

The first event will feature dinosaurs, including their interactive ‘Be the Dinosaur’ and tours of the dinosaur hall, with an opportunity to see some fossils, which have never been on display before. They also brought in a 75 million-year-old dinosaur bone, from a young duck-billed dinosaur from Northwestern New Mexico.

Because it is a night event, 5:30 to 9 p.m, the observatory will also be open, if the weather permits.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs