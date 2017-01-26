Community Calendar: Bucking On The Rio Grande

Professional Bull Rider and New Mexico native, Travis Briscoe joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the bull riding championship, at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho this weekend. ‘Bucking On The Rio Grande’ features 24 elite bull riders, including four-time world champion Sage Steele Kimzey. Before the show, there will be riders signing autographs for the fans, so get there early to meet your favorites.

The event is Saturday, January 28, and begins at 8, doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Santa Ana Star Center.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living