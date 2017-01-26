Belen petitions County Commission to move forward on hospital project

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – “Build our hospital or return our money!” That’s the message coming loud and clear from the City of Belen to the Valencia County Commission.

The city is putting up signs to get the attention of commissioners. It’s all part of the decade long fight to build a hospital somewhere in the county.

The City of Belen and Village of Los Lunas have both been fighting for it, all the while, the county has been collecting funds from taxpayers to help run it — $25 million in all. But it still hasn’t been built.

Belen officials are growing tired of the fight.

Thursday, the Mayor of Belen said they are ready to file suit if the commission doesn’t move forward on the project.

Rep. Alonza Baldonado from Valencia County is introducing a bill this session to deal with situations like this — requiring mil levy funds to be returned to taxpayers should a project not go forward — something that’s not on the books now.