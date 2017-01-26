Albuquerque’s Go Red for Women Luncheon

Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. But we can change that because 80 percent of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Go Red For Women encourages women and their families to take action and live a healthier life. Let’s get started. Let’s unite. Together we are stronger and unstoppable.

Join us at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Hotel Albuquerque.

Go to Albuquerque’s American Heart Association to register »